PM Lee: S'pore must guard against losing its bilingual edge

Many Chinese Singaporean families are using English as their main language, and the Speak Mandarin Campaign must adapt to this major shift, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday. Speaking in Mandarin at the campaign's 40th anniversary celebration, he noted that most young Chinese Singaporeans can understand and speak the language, but they may not speak it fluently.

And Singapore may be losing its bilingual competitive edge, he said, adding that people all over the world are learning Mandarin eagerly. "They all know that to work in China, to build relationships with the Chinese and to grab opportunities that come with China's development, they have to master Mandarin," he said in his speech at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

"We have to put in more effort to encourage the use of Mandarin in our daily lives, and find ways to keep the language alive and preserve the uniqueness of our Mandarin," he said.

"As our society and context keep changing, promoting Mandarin will be a continuous, never-ending project," he added.

Citing data from the Ministry of Education to illustrate how the language environment continues to change, PM Lee said 71 per cent of Chinese households with Primary 1 children speak mostly English at home today. The figure was 42 per cent two decades ago.

The trend is similar for the other major ethnic communities.

Among Malay families, the corresponding figures are 67 per cent (18 per cent) and, among Indians, 70 per cent (55 per cent).

The Straits Times