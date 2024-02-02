Poor visibility disrupts life and travel in Delhi

Dense fog has caused travel chaos in India’s capital Delhi, with dozens of flights and trains affected.

Reports said 50 flights and nearly two dozen trains have been delayed.

According to the flight tracking app flightradar24, on Wednesday hundreds of departing flights were delayed by 25 minutes on average, and flight arrivals were delayed by eight minutes.

But passengers have been complaining of being stranded for hours at the airport.

Delhi airport authorities issued a flight advisory asking passengers to seek flight information from their airlines.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog enveloped Delhi on Thursday, with visibility down to 50 metres at many places.