Pugazh makes big-screen debut

18 Jan 2024 22:42 | Updated at: 19 Jan 2024 05:30

Popular Tamil TV star
Pugazh, who rose to fame with the reality show
Cooku With Comali, is set to debut as a hero in the upcoming movie Mr Zoo Keeper.

In the teaser, the 33-year-old, who has played supporting roles in films such as DSP and August 16 1947, portrays a compassionate zookeeper caught in a challenging crisis.

The narrative unfolds in the dense forests of Tamil Nadu, where a tiger cub is missing. The forest department’s aggressive search for the cub places Pugazh’s character in a precarious situation, making for a suspenseful plot.

