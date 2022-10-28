Queensway to have 240 assisted living flats

About 240 community care flats in Queensway will be launched in November's Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise.

The assisted living public housing project will be the second of its kind to be launched by the Government - the first was launched in Bukit Batok in February 2021.

Those keen to check out the design of these flats may do so at an exhibition at HDB Hub from today until March 31, 2023.

3D models of the community care block as well as a flat unit are on display there, along with a mock-up of the communal space in the block and a showroom of a flat with a floor area of about 32 sq m.

The community care flats will be part of the Queensway Canopy BTO development, which will also have three-and four-room flats.

In contrast, the Bukit Batok community care block will not be accompanied by other flat types.

Putting various flat types together was done deliberately to encourage and promote inter-generational bonding, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of National Development, Ministry of Health, and Housing Board noted that the new community care flats would be situated within the Health District @ Queenstown - a programme that will support residents to lead healthier and more productive lives.

The Straits Times