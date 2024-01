Actress Radhika Apte (right in photo) had a turbulent morning last Saturday when she and other passengers were stuck in an aerobridge at Mumbai international airport for several hours.

She posted photos of her ordeal on Instagram and wrote: “Passengers with babies (and) elderly people have been locked in. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has absolutely no clue! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded... No water, no loo. Thanks for the fun ride.”