Raha has Raj Kapoor eyes

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance with their daughter Raha on Christmas Day.

As soon as photos and videos of the one-year-old were shared on social media platforms, people started commenting on who she resembled most.

While many of them thought she resembles Ranbir’s father, the late Rishi Kapoor, several of them also compared her with Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor and cousin Kareena Kapoor.

A person put up a post on Reddit with a photo collage of Raj and Raha’s eyes and captioned it: “Those Raj Kapoor eyes.”