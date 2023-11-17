A ‘rail-ly’ enjoyable walkabout

The Rail Corridor, a pleasant 24km hiking and cycling trail from Tanjong Pagar in the south to Kranji in the north, has some parts that are more appealing than others.

My favourite is the route from Buona Vista to the Rail Mall at Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Hop onto the trail near Buona Vista MRT Station and you can take in the luxuriant scenery and interesting historical structures.

Within minutes, the sounds of traffic are subdued. What rings loud and clear are bird calls and the chirping of insects.

As it was, up to 2011, a railway track to ferry passengers and freight between Singapore and Malaysia, the Rail Corridor offers greater visibility than a jungle hike. You can see more of the surrounding greenery and brightly coloured birds and butterflies fluttering above.

A highlight of this route is the Old Bukit Timah Railway Station, which officially marks the end of the Southern Section and the start of the Central Section of the Rail Corridor.

In the mid-1900s, this station served to transport not just people but race horses because of its proximity to the then Bukit Timah Turf Club.

It was reopened in 2022 after major restoration, and many of its original features are now on display. These include track-switching levers and a tiny ticket window. There is a cafe at the former staff quarters – a popular stopping point that can get rather crowded on weekends.

Onwards you go and a short while later, you will come across the steel truss bridge spanning Bukit Timah Road. Cyclists must remember to dismount and push their bicycles when crossing these bridges.

There’s another scenic steel truss railway bridge further on. From there, it is an easy stroll to the Rail Mall, where you can treat yourself to the offerings of its many cafes and restaurants. It is said that the prata there are truly excellent.

Do note that the Rail Corridor is not lit at night so as not to disturb nocturnal wildlife movement. However, there is lighting at certain areas, including essential access points and walking paths, as well as the Bukit Timah Railway Station.

There are also many side paths branching out along the way but with signs warning curious folk that these areas have not been “managed” for recreation. In other words, enter at your own risk.

So, it’s probably wiser to stay on the beaten path.