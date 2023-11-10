Rashmika slams deepfake video

An old video of British influencer Zara Patel (left) deepfaking actress Rashmika Mandanna has resurfaced, prompting netizens to call for a regulatory framework in India to deal with digital manipulation.

On Monday, Rashmika wrote on social media: “I feel really hurt. Something like this is extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who is vulnerable to technological misuse.”

Echoing the netizens’ call for scrutiny, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan reposted the video and wrote: “Yes, this is a strong case for legal.”