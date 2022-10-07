Do business books matter?

KHUSH RANDHAWA

There's no doubt supporters of business books outnumber non-believers.

Even the Sales & Marketing Executives International organisation declared that those who read at least seven business books a year earn twice as much as those who read only one book a year.

Do note there is no mention of those who don't read business books at all. Perhaps, because they are the biggest earners?

Also, it doesn't say that avid readers will get ahead and earn more money, only that they presently do. There might be other factors in play.

Here's one: my boss earns more than I do - definitely more than double!

He also has more free time to read books, host long lunches, play golf and do all the other important stuff that bosses do.

Even if I were to find the time to read, I would be at a loss, not knowing where to begin.

Frankly, I think the existence of thousands of business books is proof that no one really knows what works best.

The authors often don't even agree with each other.

Whilst The Everything Store commands you to set a strict seven-point agenda for meetings and walk out in a huff if someone is unprepared,

How To Win Friends And Influence People advises you to be flexible, kind and reasonable.

The writer of The 4-Hour Work Week urges you to eliminate or delegate responsibilities so your business can run itself, but The Magic Of Thinking Big wants you to plan as big as possible and commit the necessary hours to achieve them.

There is also the question of relevance.

As a teen, I invested in a copy of How To Pick Up Girls. Agreed, it was not a business book, but it was in the same self-help genre.

It advised me to frequent libraries and churches as these were popular venues to meet females. A sound strategy indeed but the girls I sought did not have to be studious or religious.

In fact, that would be a serious disadvantage considering my lustful motives.

Also, it would not go down well for a pimply Sikh teen in a turban to be loitering in churches. Substituting churches with gurdwaras was not an alternative because Sikh parents could be overly protective - and aggressive.

Over the years, I did read several interesting business books, such as In Search of Excellence and The Machine That Changed The World - about Toyota Corporation and its just-in-time delivery concept.

Sadly, most of what I read was not applicable in my line of work.

Don't get me wrong. Professionals who believe that the answers can be found in business books should carry on reading.

As my favourite philosopher, Mr Anonymous, said: "If you try, you may fail. If you don't try, you'll surely fail."

Remember to make it at least seven books a year!

