Eggless dates-and-walnut loaf

JEYASHRI SURESH

Naturally sweetened with dates, this eggless cake is easy to make and ideal for the festive season. Walnuts add a nice texture to it. Preparation time: 15 minutes Baking time: 32 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: 1 cup plain flour (maida) 18-20 seedless dates ½ cup powder jaggery ¾ cup milk ½ cup oil 1 tsp baking soda ¼ cup chopped walnuts Method: 1) Soak the dates in warm milk for 15 minutes. You can also microwave this for a few minutes. When the milk reaches room temperature, grind this into a smooth paste. 2) Transfer to a bowl and add the powder jaggery or sugar. You can also grind the sugar with the dates. Mix well. 3) Add oil and mix well. 4) Add flour and baking soda. Mix gently and evenly. 5) Add 2 tbsp of chopped walnuts and mix well. 6) Grease a baking tin and line it with baking paper. Pour the batter into the tin. 7) Dust the remaining walnut with flour and sprinkle over the batter. Dusting with flour prevents the walnut from sinking in the dough. 8) Preheat oven to 170 deg C. Bake for 30-35 minutes. 9) Cool the cake completely on a wire rack before cutting.

Notes: a) You can add chopped cashew. b) I added 1/4 tsp of vanilla essence. c) The colour of the cake depends on the variety of dates and jaggery.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com