Future Speak: Your fortunes for the week

Aries

Keep tabs on your spending. You may have to travel far for work-related reasons. There may be family conflicts.

Taurus

Your financial condition will improve with a copious flow of money. You'll realise your goals. Good relationship with bosses will help you at work.

Gemini

Your workload will grow. Gain through property is indicated. You may experience eye or sleep-related issues.

Cancer

Travel for work will turn out to be beneficial. Mental tension will not affect you. Property-related issues will keep you busy.

Leo

Postpone making significant decisions. You may struggle with focusing on your task. Spend quality time with your buddies.

Virgo

You will benefit from a number of sources. Avoid being alone. You'll be able to finish things on time.

Libra

Avoid confrontations. Open your mind to new experiences. Your health will improve. Scorpio

Develop a strong bond with your children. Your income may rise. Don't pursue any legal action.

Sagittarius

Spend time with your family. Expect benefits from property. Health issues may surface.

Capricorn

Spend time with your family and friends. Your mother will help you financially. Work on improving professional relations.

Aquarius

Family matters will keep you busy. There might be misunderstandings with your superior. Pay off outstanding bills.

Pisces

Your self-assurance and capacity to comprehend will increase. Relationship with seniors will get stronger. Protect your hard-earned money by placing it in a bank or a fixed deposit.