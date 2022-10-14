Future Speak: Your fortunes for the week

Aries
Keep tabs on your spending. You may have to travel far for work-related reasons. There may be family conflicts.
Taurus
Your financial condition will improve with a copious flow of money. You'll realise your goals. Good relationship with bosses will help you at work.
Gemini
Your workload will grow. Gain through property is indicated. You may experience eye or sleep-related issues.
Cancer
Travel for work will turn out to be beneficial. Mental tension will not affect you. Property-related issues will keep you busy.
Leo
Postpone making significant decisions. You may struggle with focusing on your task. Spend quality time with your buddies.
Virgo
You will benefit from a number of sources. Avoid being alone. You'll be able to finish things on time.
Libra
Avoid confrontations. Open your mind to new experiences. Your health will improve. Scorpio
Develop a strong bond with your children. Your income may rise. Don't pursue any legal action.
Sagittarius
Spend time with your family. Expect benefits from property. Health issues may surface.
Capricorn
Spend time with your family and friends. Your mother will help you financially. Work on improving professional relations.
Aquarius
Family matters will keep you busy. There might be misunderstandings with your superior. Pay off outstanding bills.
Pisces
Your self-assurance and capacity to comprehend will increase. Relationship with seniors will get stronger. Protect your hard-earned money by placing it in a bank or a fixed deposit.