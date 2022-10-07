Future Speaks: Your fortunes for the week

Aries

You are most likely to make money. Hunt for fresh possibilities at work. Pay attention to your health.

Taurus

Keep a good balance between personal and professional relationships. Children's performance will surpass expectations. Grab your opportunities.

Gemini

Go on a faraway vacation. Watch your health and physical fitness. Expenses may exceed budget.

Cancer

Friends will pay attention to you. Stay committed and focused. There will be income growth.

Leo

Parents will shower their love and affection on you. You will fulfil your dream of finding a new job. Lead a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly.

Virgo

You will need to put in a lot of effort to succeed. You may experience some tense times at home. Stay away from negativity.

Libra

You may experience health problems related to food and skin. Meditate regularly. Avoid office gossip and concentrate on the task at hand.

Scorpio

You will enjoy plenty of success. Pay attention to your spending. Remain collected and sensible.

Sagittarius

You may experience problems in your love life. Those in politics will do well. Conflicts with family members cannot be ruled out.

Capricorn

You may change jobs or make significant career-related decisions. Control your ego and hostility. Invest in a house.

Aquarius

The stars do not favour a pleasant marriage. You will be able to buy a new car. Children may be demanding.

Pisces

Peers and co-workers will give you their full support. Make investments for the future. You may get rich in an unexpected way.