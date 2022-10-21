Future Speaks: Your fortunes for the week

Aries

Your income will increase from real estate investments. There are likely to be disputes in the family. You may experience stomach problems.

Taurus

Meditation will improve your logical thinking. Spend quality time with family or friends. Control your expenses.

Gemini

Fully understand your additional workload and responsibilities. Avoid lending money to close relatives. Students' performance will improve.

Cancer

Participation in events will test your ability to multi-task. Don't speak more than required. Avoid dining out.

Leo

Keep your composure and don't react to what others say. Avoid long-term investments. Don't reveal career-related ambitions.

Virgo

Make prudent investments with a long-term outlook. Develop strategies to further your career. Drive carefully.

Libra

Invest after consulting others who have more knowledge. Co-workers are unlikely to help you. Arrange a brief trip with your close friends and family.

Scorpio

Consider the needs of family members before making decisions. You will get opportunities to further your career. Sports participation will pay off in the long run.

Sagittarius

Find possibilities to travel abroad. Discover fresh avenues of growth. Don't get duped by promises of quick returns.

Capricorn

Keep faith in your skills. Talk to your family before making any significant decision. Do not take lightly health issues such as headache or indigestion.

Aquarius

You should make important moves to strengthen your financial situation. Clarify matters directly with your elders. Refrain from uttering scathing words.

Pisces

Heed the counsel of reliable experts to boost your income. Family life will be peaceful. Your health will get better.