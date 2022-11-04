Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Your professional endeavours will go well and you will gain the respect and trust of your peers and seniors. You can get employment overseas. Investment will be profitable.

Taurus

You will advance in your career and your seniors will give you more responsibility. Avoid spending unnecessarily. Love connections will be filled with fresh zest and vigour.

Gemini

Temper issues may cause challenges at work. Complete your tasks on time. Intimacy with your lover will improve.

Cancer

Those working in the private sector will have ups and downs. You may have to make lengthy business trips. Behave carefully and calmly when bridging the family's communication gap.

Leo

Make good use of your intelligence. There may be disagreements at work. Don't let your lover have any doubts.

Virgo

You'll get additional duties and gain greater authority. Make fresh company plans. Stomach-related illnesses are possible.

Libra

Improve your public image. Participate in social and religious activities. You may be bothered by respiratory issues.

Scorpio

Your electricity bills are going to soar. Stop wasting crucial time and make plans. Be careful about what you consume.

Sagittarius

You will get a pay rise or promotion. Avoid entering new partnerships or agreements at the office. You might get a throat or ear infection.

Capricorn

You will travel often for work. Keep your parents in mind when making any investments. You may experience chest and eye-related difficulties.

Aquarius

Your bosses will be overly demanding. Avoid making speculative investments. Keep an eye on your tone and words.

Pisces

Carefully complete all outstanding duties. Consider different tactics to keep ahead of competition. All property-related transactions will be completed.