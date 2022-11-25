Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will find ways to enhance your professional reputation. Unexpected financial gains will come your way. Make sure your body gets enough rest.

Taurus

Your career will advance smoothly but pay close attention to the tasks you undertake. You will spend a lot of money on household goods and luxuries. Get your blood sugar checked.

Gemini

Make long-term financial plans. You are likely to commit blunders at work that will damage your reputation. There might be misunderstandings with your partner.

Cancer

Consult specialists before beginning any significant task. If you want to relocate abroad, this week will be favourable. You may be concerned with dental issues.

Leo

You will provide imaginative recommendations that seniors will like. You will have to complete home chores by the end of the week. The family may decide to host an auspicious event.

Virgo

You will succeed in your work life. It's possible that your expenses will increase. Be diplomatic.

Libra

Your ingenuity will be at its best. You should find creative solutions to issues without engaging in negative thinking. At home, refrain from arguing and maintain your composure.

Scorpio

You will sign new projects at work. Treat family members well. Maintain an active lifestyle.

Sagittarius

The going won't be easy for working professionals. Traders might run into difficulties. Spend time with the family.

Capricorn

Take a break from your busy schedule and relax. Your wealth quotient will be high. You will spend for your family's comfort.

Aquarius

The likelihood of moving overseas is high. Professionals might travel abroad. Entrepreneurs should consider investing in untapped markets.

Pisces

You may meet new investors. Your budget will be hit by unforeseen expenses. You may suffer from eye-related illnesses.