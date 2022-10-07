How to style curls

Curls have become the new "it" hairstyle! Celebs, influencers and TikTok stars appear in curls on their channels.

Curly hair is beautiful but not exactly easy to take care of.

There are products to help in styling curls - gels, conditioners, creams and sprays - and it can get confusing.

Mr Dhruv Madhok and Mr Dhruv Bhasin, founders of the Indian personal care company Arata, share tips on how you can style and enhance curls. Go natural Enhance your curls and do not tame them.

Natural curls are beautiful and look their best in their natural state. After a quick shampoo and conditioner, apply hair cream on damp hair.

It defines your natural curl pattern and moisturises the strands. Dry hair naturally. Texture and colour Curly hair takes longer than straight hair to gain in length. Make cutting the last option when looking for a change.

Dye your hair - the best way in getting a new look without losing inches.

Options include highlights, lowlights, eGirl hair (two face-framing hair streaks or highlights at the front) and crown colour.

And there is an endless range of colours to choose from.

Get knotty On days you want to take a break from that big hair bun, add another one.

Simply part your hair from the middle, take one section of it and tie it up in a tiny bun.

Then, repeat on the other side.

You can also let some hair loose and bun up a smaller section of the hair for a messy bun look.

Use hair cream to tame flyways for a refined look. Accessorise On days your curls are living their best life and not letting you style them, just add accessories.

Detangle your hair with spray and comb it backwards.

Secure it with a statement headband or a bandanna.

Another great option is to add a pop of colour by wearing tiny hair accessories.

The '90s trends are making a comeback.

Indo-Asian News Service