Keep diabetes in check

Physical activity or regular workout is key to managing type 2 diabetes.

Ms Chandni Haldurai, lead nutritionist at Indian fitness chain Cult.fit, says that regular exercise improves blood glucose control and boosts the body's acceptance of insulin.

Physical activity also positively affects blood pressure and cardiovascular health, reduces anxiety and improves general well-being.

The glycogen stored in the body is utilised as fuel during exercise. The muscles increase the uptake of blood glucose along with free fatty acids that are released from the adipose tissues.

Exercise lowers HbA1c (measure of average blood sugar levels over three months) values and insulin resistance. Aerobic and resistance training for at least 12 weeks can reduce HbA1c by 0.67 per cent. Resistance training

Maintaining a good muscle mass is key to better glucose uptake.

Resistance training can combat metabolic dysfunction in people with Type 2 diabetes and improve overall metabolic health. A meta-analysis of 10 diabetes patients undergoing resistance training showed their HbA1c reduced by 0.48 per cent.

Resistance training also increases post-exercise oxygen consumption, which aids weight loss.

Aerobic training

Large muscular groups move continuously and rhythmically during aerobic activities and significantly lower cardiovascular and mortality risks in type 1 and 2 diabetes patients.

An aerobic activity session should preferably last more than 30 minutes each day and be carried out at least thrice a week.

Before you start your workout, check that your blood sugar level reading is between 100mg/dL and 250mg/dL.

If the reading is lower than 100mg/dL, eat a snack containing 15-30g of carbohydrates and wait till your blood sugar level rises.

It is also unsafe to exercise if your blood sugar level is higher than 250mg/dL - exercise can raise blood sugar levels.

Indo-Asian News Service