Key to tackling skin issues

Daily routines can put a lot of stress on skin, causing premature wrinkles, ageing, sagging and dehydration.

Skin health is directly affected by dietary choices, sleeping patterns, exercise regimen and physical and emotional well-being.

Celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad says hyaluronic acid is perfect for tackling skin issues.

Hyaluronic acid, which is a component of collagen, elastin and fat, is one of the most effective moisturisers.

The biggest concentrations of hyaluronic acid, which is naturally produced by the body, are found in the skin, eyes and connective tissues.

Its primary function is to retain water and keep tissues moisturised.

But the amount of hyaluronic acid is significantly altered and decreased by variables such as ultraviolet radiation, natural ageing, pollution and tobacco smoke.

Hyaluronic acid, in the form of gels and serums, must be topically applied when its levels in the body decline.

To achieve noticeably hydrated, refreshed and healthy skin, hyaluronic acid is injected straight into the skin layers.

There are numerous variations of this procedure, including lip fillers, fractional mesotherapy, skin boosters and bio remodellers.

Hyaluronic acid promotes softer, healthier skin. It can be delivered into the body effectively through an innovative treatment called Profhilo, which uses cutting-edge technologies.

It's a very potent, injectable moisturiser with skin-lifting, tightening and remodelling benefits, boosting collagen and reversing signs of ageing.

Hyaluronic acid concentrations in the body must remain between 50kDA and 1,000kDa. A deficiency will cause inflammation. Keeping the level at 500kDa will facilitate easier skin penetration and absorption.

Hyaluronic acid by itself carries no health risks or adverse effects, but you should be cautious about the different products and mode of administration.

If you do not use the recommended dosage, your skin or body can suffer negative effects.

Ensure that you buy the products from a reputable retailer and seek the advice of a licensed dermatologist or cosmetologist before use.

