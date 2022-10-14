Learn the art of pranayama

Most modern-day yoga studios focus mostly on the physical dimensions of the ancient Indian practice.

But yoga is not just about the physical body. It is rather a more sophisticated system that addresses the body in a holistic manner.

Prana (the conscious breath) is one intangible element that connects the body, mind, vital energy and spirit.

The power of breath and therefore the pranayama practice should not be underestimated as they work profoundly on all these levels of human existence. A correct pranayama practice can increase longevity and energy levels in daily life.

It can also be a profound tool in calming mental and emotional agitation, decreasing imbalances and ultimately connecting with the purusha, the spiritual anchor in the heart.

Pranayama can help in building immunity and vitality, which in turn can boost the overall health and bring about positive transformation.

To learn the correct method of pranayama and reap its benefits, enrol in the Viniyoga Pranayama Teacher Training Programme.

It will be held from Nov 7 to 25 at the Civil Service Club on Tessensohn Road.

Viniyoga and Vyasa Yoga Singapore members enjoy a special price of $2,350 while non-members can register with a fee of $2,500.

The Viniyoga Pranayama Teacher Training Programme is special because it presents the classical theory, practice and self-observation guidelines on pranayama for students and practitioners keen to explore this topic in-depth.

Dr Kausthub Desikachar, the current lineage holder of the Viniyoga tradition, will be conducting the course.

He is well-known for his deep knowledge and ability to present ancient teachings in a profound and relevant way to modern-day yoga practitioners.

Dr Kausthub treats his students with respect and compassion and honours their capacity for growth and transformation.

His teachings are especially beneficial for yoga teachers and therapists as he helps them grasp the fullness and profound insights of the ancient teachings so that they can apply them competently.

Successful graduates will be awarded the Viniyoga Pranayama Teacher Certification, which is recognised worldwide as a teaching credential.

To register for the training programme, go to the Viniyoga website at www.viniyoga.com.sg/pranayama-teacher-training.