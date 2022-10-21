Ordering tea and coffee like a local

KHUSH RANDHAWA

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) joined his colleagues for lunch at the staff canteen and offered to get the drinks. He ended up thoroughly confused.

One asked for teh siew dai, another wanted kopi gao and the third asked for kopi-o kosong.

These terms would baffle even a rocket scientist - if he's not a Singaporean.

With a survey recently revealing that approximately 40 per cent of NRIs here prefer to retire in the city state, it's time for them to learn the code words when ordering drinks. Saying it like a local For starters, tea is teh and coffee is kopi in the local lingo.

That gets you the specified beverage with condensed milk and sugar - the de facto standard if you wish to put it that way.

Next are the permutations - or complications, depending on your point of view.

There is teh C or kopi C. These have evaporated milk and sugar instead of condensed milk to give it a creamier taste with a lingering aftertaste.

Adding an O behind teh or kopi means the beverage is served with sugar but not milk.

If you add an O kosong, you get it neat - minus milk and sugar.

For an on-the-rocks version, end your order with peng. So a teh-O kosong peng is iced tea with no milk or sugar.

Understandably, it isn't ordered frequently, but a teh peng on a hot afternoon is absolutely heavenly. Specialised concoctions When you're running late and need a quick coffee or tea to perk you up, just end your request with ban shao.

The phrase literally means half hot, which gives you a drinkable yet still warm cup of tea or coffee instead of a piping hot one.

If you are worried about your sugar intake - these days, who isn't? - then the magic word is siew dai for less sugar.

For contrarians, if there are any, it's ga dai for more sugar.

Ordering teh gao or kopi gao refers to the thicker version as less water is added to the initial brew for a heavier taste while ending your order with poh means you want a thinner brew.

For the purist, there's tiloh - just concentrated tea or coffee, making a kopi tiloh the Singapore version of espresso.

Then there's Chinese tea, which is basically a bag of tea leaves in hot water. However, what it is called is a real curve ball.

Fishing for tea? Chinese tea is often referred to as diao yu, which is the Chinese word for fishing.

It is said to have been derived from the action we make when steeping a tea bag in a cup of water.

Well, these are the essential basics of ordering tea and coffee in Singapore. The alternative is never offer to get the drinks.

