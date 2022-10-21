JEYASHRI SURESH

Red capsicum chutney is a nutritious and delicious side dish which makes a great dip or spread.

It can be enhanced with herbs and spices and goes well with idli, thosai or chapati. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 15 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: 1 red capsicum 1 onion, chopped 1 tbsp urad dal 3 tsp oil 5-6 red chilli Small piece tamarind Salt as needed To temper: ½ tsp mustard seeds 1 tsp oil Few curry leaves Method: 1) Heat oil in a pan and add the urad dal, red chilli and tamarind. Saute till the dal turns slightly golden brown. 2) Add the onion and red capsicum. Cook for 4-5 minutes till the capsicum is cooked. 3) Add salt. 4) Transfer this to a mixer and blitz into a fine paste. Add water to adjust the consistency. 5) Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil and add this to the chutney. 6) Capsicum chutney is ready.

Notes: a) You can substitute urad dal with chana dal. b) You can add a few cloves of garlic along with the onion or substitute both with a small piece of ginger. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com