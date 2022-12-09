Benefits of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is highly beneficial to the body. Present in fruits and vegetables such as orange, strawberry, kiwi, bell pepper, broccoli, kale and spinach, Vitamin C is packed with health benefits.

Mumbai-based nutritionist Shikha Dwivedi recommends a daily Vitamin C intake of 75mg for women and 100mg for men.

Vitamin C is necessary for collagen synthesis and maintaining the natural elasticity of the skin.

It also plays a key role in optimal brain functioning and lifting the mood.

Vitamin C enhances immunity and is an efficient antioxidant. Even small traces of Vitamin C can aid in safeguarding essential molecules in the body from damage by free radicals.

The European Food Safety Authority said regular intake of Vitamin C brings the following health benefits: - Safeguards essential cell constituents from damage caused by free radicals. - Improves collagen formation and assists in the normal functioning of blood vessels, skin, bones, cartilage, gums and teeth. - Helps in absorption of non-heme iron (found in plant-based foods). - Regulates the standard operation of the nervous system.

Vitamin C can preserve the routine functions of the immune system before and after an intense physical workout. It helps curtail tiredness and fatigue levels in the body.

If you are unable to consume the recommended amount of Vitamin C from your conventional diet, you can get over-the-counter supplements.

Note that it is prudent to consult a doctor or a nutritionist before consuming any form of supplements.

Indo-Asian News Service