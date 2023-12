Actress Rupali Ganguly (left) attended a “sari walkathon” event in Mumbai on Sunday, and met “precious” Sonali Bendre and other “favourite” celebrities, who were all dressed in saris.

The actress shared a string of photos on Instagram and wrote: “So good to see reel translate into real. Met precious people after years, @iamsonalibendre you are my absolute gorgeous girl forever. Felt so happy meeting you fabulous women. Truly it was a beautiful start to my Sunday.”