S’pore firm to set up logistics park in UP

Singapore company Universal Success Enterprises has expressed interest in investing in a logistics park in India’s Uttar Pradesh, its chairman Prasoon Mukherjee said on Aug 28.

The company plans to set up a Grade A multi-modal logistics park within the upcoming Jewar International Airport in the state’s Gautama Buddha district.

The facility, with a total construction area of more than 1 million sq ft, is estimated to span over 20 ha of land.

Mr Mukherjee, a former vice-president and adviser to the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the decision following a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The company earlier made forays into India and South-east Asia in several areas, including commerce, logistics, renewable energy and coal mining.

The logistics park, which will cost Rs650 crore ($104 million), is expected to provide 7,500 jobs.

Alternatively known as Noida International Airport, the Jewar International airport is set to become the largest airport in India.

It is expected to start operations in September next year, easing part of the passenger traffic in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

K Janarthanan