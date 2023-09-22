S’pore identity can withstand foreign pressures

He was responding to a question from CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour on how seriously the Singapore Government takes reports that China is trying to influence ethnic Chinese populations across South-east Asia, including in Singapore.

“It is something which we need to be aware of. It is something which we take appropriate precautions on,” he said.

“But my fundamental point is this – I trust Singaporeans. We know our identity and, most importantly, we understand what our long-term national interests are. It is not to be anybody’s vassal state or proxy.”

He said Singapore negotiates a path between the US and China, and is unapologetic about pursuing its own national interests. And the Singapore identity transcends ethnic or linguistic identities.

Also, the fact that Singaporeans can speak different languages and connect well with people in other countries is an asset, he added.

“The fact that we understand, and therefore, some people may think they have opportunities to influence us, that is baked into our cultural DNA.”

The Straits Times