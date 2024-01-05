1.27 million Singaporean households to get $500 CDC vouchers each

Every Singaporean household now has $500 to help with daily expenses.

From Wednesday, these households can claim $500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at participating supermarkets and heartland businesses.

The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million. So far, more than 450,000 households have claimed their vouchers.

Thundery showers expected in the first two weeks of 2024



Thundery showers are expected in the afternoon for much of the first two weeks of 2024. These moderate to heavy showers may extend into the night on a few of these days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said.

The MSS said it expects total rainfall for the first half of January to be above average in most parts.

Daily temperatures are likely to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days during this period, with the mercury possibly peaking at about 34 deg C on a few days.

S’pore should not be used to campaign, raise funds for overseas political purposes: MHA

People visiting, working or living in Singapore should not use the country to campaign or raise funds for political purposes, said the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ministry said it was aware of recent allegations circulating online that Singapore might be used as a platform for Indonesia’s upcoming presidential elections in February.

The ministry added that it will deal firmly with any individual or group found to be doing so, such as terminating immigration facilities that can include resident, work and visit passes.

Large MPVs to use bus lanes at Tuas Checkpoint



Large multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) like the Toyota Alphard have been directed to use the bus lanes at Tuas Checkpoint instead of the car lanes.

The passengers have to alight to clear immigration before they can get into their MPVs to continue their journeys. This is a process similar to the one for buses and passenger vans crossing the checkpoint.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority also listed examples of vehicles considered “large MPVs”: Hyundai Starex, Hyundai Staria, Toyota Vellfire, Toyota Alphard and Maxus.

2023 O-level results to be released on Jan 11 from 2pm



The results of the 2023 GCE O-level examinations will be released on Jan 11. Candidates can receive their results from their schools from 2pm on that day, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Candidates who are unwell should not go to school to collect their results, said MOE, adding that they can appoint a proxy to collect the results on their behalf. The proxies will have to produce relevant documents for verification.

Private candidates with a Singpass account can access their results online via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board Candidates Portal.

Truck driver found with contraband cigarettes arrested

A man was arrested in Aljunied on Dec 28 after 1,356 cartons of contraband cigarettes were found in his company’s truck.

The Singapore Customs said the cigarettes were uncovered in an operation at a car park in Geylang East Avenue 1.

Officers discovered the cartons and 3,190 packets duty-unpaid cigarettes in the truck’s cargo compartment. The man, a 32-year-old Chinese national, was arrested, while the cigarettes and the truck were seized. The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to $179,292.