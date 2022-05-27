Director Parasuram defends controversial scene

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently topping the box office charts. But a scene from the Telugu film in which the hero (Mahesh Babu) blackmails his estranged girlfriend (Keerthy Suresh), forcing her to submit to his whims, has received backlash on social media.

Director Parasuram Petla (left) has defended the scene as "spiritual".

He said: "What exactly is the issue? In my opinion, it's similar to a child wanting to sleep with his mother. Wouldn't Mahesh have opted out of the scene if there was a hint of vulgarity?"

Samyukta's bikini shots drive fans wild

Kannada audiences are used to actresses draped in traditional attire. So, it's no surprise they went crazy when they saw a series of bikini poses by Samyukta Hegde.

The Kannada actress, who was in Dubai for a holiday, posted photos of herself chilling poolside in a blue bikini. She wrote: "Not sure if I was beating the heat or raising the temperature!"

Thai actress recreates Alia's Gangubai look

Popular Thai drama actress Cindy Sirinya Bishop recently shared a video in which she recreated the mamasan look of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt from the Hindi film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Cindy was dressed in a white sari which she paired with a black purse, jewellery and a rose tucked in her bun.

She wrote a long caption, expressing her liking for the film, Alia and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Cricketer Chahar's sister to make Bollywood debut with Ishq Pashmina

India and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar's sister Malti (above) will make her Bollywood debut with the film Ishq Pashmina, which is being touted as a soulful, poetic and unusual love story.

Bhavin Bhanushali (left), who plays the male lead, said: "I loved working with Malti, a very sweet individual.

"Arvind (Pandey), who is making his first outing as a director, gave his all in making this film.

"I'm excited for the audience to watch the film and be moved by the story."

Poonam Dhillon's daughter to star opposite Sunny Deol's son in debut

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma (left) has been roped in to feature in filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya's upcoming production, the makers announced on Friday.

Billed as a coming-of-age love story, the Rajshri Productions movie also marks the acting debut of Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol.

Camera and director's beard freeze during filming

Parineeti Chopra posted a clip on Instagram in which she talks about the struggles of filming at minus 12 deg C.

The location is not revealed but the actress is believed to be shooting her next Hindi film with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu.

In the video, Parineeti talks about how everything freezes, from the director's beard to the camera and drinking water. She is seen in a burqa and a warm jacket, standing next to Harrdy, who is also in a thick jacket.

Parineeti wrote: "Minus 12 degrees. My coldest shoot ever. My hero also had to wear a thin costume, so he got to feel the cold with me."

Telugu actor Adivi says he's not title-crazy

Adivi Sesh's fans want him to accept the title Thrilling Star, but the Telugu actor believes his films have strong content and do not require a hero tagline.

During a recent Twitter chat with his followers, which was part of the promotion for his upcoming film Major, he made it clear that he was not obsessed with titles as most Telugu stars are.

While Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Pawan Kalyan are known as Megastar, King and Powerstar respectively, Allu Arjun and Sudheer Babu have declared themselves Icon Star and Nitro Star. Mahesh Babu is known as Superstar, while fans call Ram Charan Mega Powerstar.