Sania-Shoaib TV divorce rumours

(Right) Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik. (Above) The picture of Shoaib with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar that went viral. PHOTOS: IANS

(Right) Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik. (Above) The picture of Shoaib with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar that went viral. PHOTOS: IANS

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, are set to appear together on a new reality show.

While the news is not surprising, the timing of the announcement has confused many fans.

There was talk over the past week that the two were headed for separation and eventually divorce.

While Sania and Shoaib have yet to comment, fans wondered if the reports were false and it was all a publicity stunt.

On Saturday, the OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania and Shoaib would be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show.

Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read: "The Mirza Malik Show very soon. Only on Urduflix."

The poster showed Sania and Shoaib in front of a green wall, her hand on his shoulder. A window in the background showed the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, where the couple currently reside.

Many fans felt the announcement refuted the talk that the couple were headed for a split.

One wrote: "Felt very good to see this. Stay together."

Another said: "Just forgive each other, be with each other, you both look nice together. Can't see Shoaib with anyone else. Sania is perfect for him."

There were also those who felt confused as neither Sania nor Shoaib shared the post on their social media accounts.

A netizen wrote: "Were the separation rumours a publicity stunt for this? Not like Sania to do that."

Another commented: "Maybe the show was shot before their marriage problems. Will it still go ahead? They have not shared anything on their socials."

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and moved to Dubai. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

A week ago, reports in Pakistani media claimed the two were finalising legalities for the termination of their marriage.

Some reports even linked Shoaib to Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar. The pair collaborated for a bold photo shoot, which is said to be the reason for the cricketer's relationship hitting rock bottom with Sania.

Ayesha is not new to controversies. She has time and again been at the centre of one for either her bold appearance or statements.

Responding to the reports of her dating Shoaib, Ayesha said she had immense respect for the cricketer and his wife. The Lahore-born actress added that she was just good friends with Shoaib and nothing more.

The speculation surrounding the Sania-Shoaib separation was triggered by Sania's cryptic post on Instagram.

"Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah," she wrote on Nov 8.

She also posted a photo of herself with her son and a caption that had many guessing: "The moments that get me through the hardest days."

On Tuesday, Shoaib sent birthday greetings to Sania on Twitter: "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy and happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest."

Sania and Shoaib were recently in Dubai together for their son's birthday. Shoaib had flown in from Pakistan and posted online photos of the birthday celebration - all before the divorce rumours.

Indo-Asian News Service