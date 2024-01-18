Saravana Bhavan to reopen on Jan 23

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

After a three-year closure forced by the pandemic, the famous South Indian food chain Hotel Saravana Bhavan (HSB) is making a re-appearance in Singapore.

Fronted by new franchise owners, it will open to the public at Centrium Square in Little India on Jan 23.

Before the brand’s closure in Oct 2020, following falling sales, it had six outlets in Singapore.

“It was difficult to operate the outlets because manpower was also a problem during the Covid-19 period and for months after the restrictions were lifted,” said Mr Ashok Chawdhary, one of the new franchise owners. “Most F&B businesses suffered.

“Now is a good time to relaunch the brand because people are always on the lookout for good vegetarian options in Singapore, and the manpower situation has eased considerably.

“Saravana Bhavan is No. 1 when it comes to South Indian food, and people here know the brand well.”

The new outlet, on Centrium Square’s Level 1, has modern furnishing, with a touch of greenery and a high ceiling. It is a spacious 100-seater with an open kitchen and facilities for takeaways.

“We have 550 items on our menu, including the HSB staples,” said Mr Ashok, a PR who is originally from Kolkata. “We have introduced 150 dishes, including Jain specialities, Indo-Chinese fusion, faloodas and smoothies. Alcoholic drinks will also be available.”

The restaurant will function from 7am to 11pm, with breakfast, lunch and dinner service. “The aim is to attract locals, tourists and corporate clients,” said Mr Ashok.

Five chefs from Tamil Nadu will do the cooking in the traditional HSB style. In all, the restaurant will have 15 staff, including helpers, waiters and managers.

“We know the Indian food market well because we have also been running the Thalappakatti Restaurant in Singapore for six-and-a-half years,” said Mr Ashok, whose businesses with partners encompass F&B, logistics and supply chain management.

“We had manpower issues too at Thalappakatti and faced high costs. But we kept our business going with our delivery service, and now we are much better placed.”

Started as Thalappakatti Biriyani Hotel in 1957 in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, by Mr Nagasamy Naidu, the eatery has over the years earned a reputation for its biryani, which has a special blend of spices and sauces.

The restaurant at Kitchener Road also serves a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

In recent years, HSB has introduced innovative dishes to accommodate changing tastes and preferences.

Mr Ashok and his partners plan to hitch on to that bandwagon.

“Manpower and supply chain issues still linger, but with the help of the government we hope to overcome them,” said Mr Ashok. “The vegetarian food business in Little India is also highly competitive with several high-quality restaurants. But we are ready for the challenge.

“We use only the best ingredients and stay away from mixing any colours, preservatives or additives.”

After they settle down in Little India, Mr Ashok and his team plan to open branches elsewhere in Singapore. They will also look to expand their HSB franchise to Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 1981 in Chennai, HSB is the largest South Indian restaurant chain in the world. The entity operates in 33 locations in India (24 in Chennai) and 78 across 22 countries in North America, South-east Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Oceania.

Its reputation fell in 2019 after its founder P. Rajagopal, known as Dosa King, was convicted for a murder that took place in 2001.

The closure of many branches in many countries thereafter was primarily due to the legal issues faced by Rajagopal, who died of a heart attack in July 2019.

The chain also faced financial challenges and operational issues. But now it appears to be bouncing back.