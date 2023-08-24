School bus fares set to rise again

This adjustment will help the sustainability of school bus services amid rising operating costs, the ministry said.

MOE noted that the pricing cap was last adjusted in January 2023 by up to 7 per cent on existing contracts, but the latest hike was necessary due to rising cost pressures on the operators.

“This will significantly minimise the risk of disruptions and inconvenience to families should these incumbent operators be unable to sustain their operations,” it said.

Operators will inform parents and guardians of any revisions to the bus fares from September.

Primary school pupils under MOE’s Financial Assistance Scheme will continue to receive school bus subsidies that cover 65 per cent of their monthly school bus fares. The subsidy level was raised from 60 per cent in January.

