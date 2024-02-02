School stunned after girl killed in accident

MONOLISA

Yuvabharathi International School will hold a memorial service tomorrow for its student Shambhavi Khare, who was killed in a road accident on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old was making her way from the school in Taman Jurong to catch bus 154 to her home in Clementi when she was hit by a van.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. The van driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

“That day, I was the teacher in charge of the class, and I had no inkling it would be my last encounter with her,” said Ms Geetha Santosh, 50, the school’s academic director. “Her last words of ‘bye Ms Geetha’ still echo in my head.

Ms Geetha said Shambhavi left the school around 3.45pm that day. She learnt about the accident a few minutes later. A commuter was the first to inform the school about it.

Yuvabharati’s executive director, physical education teacher, security guard and other members of the school administration had rushed to the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was informed of the accident, which happened on Yuan Ching Road, at 3.50pm. Its paramedic then declared the girl dead at the spot.

“Shambhavi was a well-mannered and energetic kid. No teacher or student could accept her passing,” said Ms Geetha.

“She was to sit her maths exam the following day. Her teacher was crying and saying that she had just revised the subject with Shambhavi”.

As a mark of respect, the school was closed on Wednesday. Exams and other events have been rescheduled.

School principal Mahalakshmi Venkataraman said Shambhavi was a “bright and vivacious child”.

“With her around, there was never a dull moment. She would fully engage herself in all school events and activities. It’s tragic to lose such a wonderful soul.”

Ms Lisha Louis, an English teacher at the school, said: “I have often seen her cheery disposition and obedience. She used to smile broadly as she greeted each and every teacher. I’m still finding it hard to believe that I won’t see the little angel again.”

Shambhavi was the second child of Mr Nishant Khare, 43, a lead engineer at a private oil and gas company, and Mrs Nidhi Srivastava, 43, a housewife. The couple have a 15-year-old daughter, Jagriti.

“I still can’t believe my little daughter is no longer in this world,” said Mr Khare, whose family hails from Uttar Pradesh in India and moved to Singapore 11 years ago.

“She was a multi-talented kid with interests in swimming, table tennis and basketball. Even though she hadn’t decided what she wanted to pursue as a career, her interest was to serve others and work in the service sector.”

He observed that children are bound to “make mistakes and be careless”, and the social structure must exercise great prudence when it comes to them.

“The speed limit for vehicles entering the school zone has to be more strictly enforced,” he said.

Shambhavi’s remains were cremated at the Mandai Crematorium on Thursday.

Mr Brijesh Shukla, treasurer of the Singapore North Indian Hindu Association, said that a memorial service will be held on school grounds at 10.30am tomorrow, and that her family, friends, teachers and others are invited.