SFA, NEA to take action after video of rat twitching in Tangs Market

Enforcement action will be taken against Tangs Market’s building management and five stalls in the food court, after a video of a rat twitching on a tray on its premises went viral.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the

National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday that their officers jointly inspected Tangs Market twice, scrutinising food stalls and common areas and the ceiling for signs of pest and rat infestation.

LTA U-turns on stopping bus service 167; route to be retained with 30-minute intervals

From Dec 17, bus service 167, which plies a route between Sembawang and Bukit Merah via Upper Thomson and Orchard, will operate at 30-minute intervals, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reversed its decision to stop the service.

This came after objections from commuters who bemoaned the loss of a direct bus route connecting northern Singapore to the city.

LTA said on Nov 28 it had decided to retain service 167 for now, citing the need to allow more time for commuters to adjust and try new routes.

Two eateries in Punggol, Bedok fined and suspended for 2 weeks

Cantonese restaurant Dai Lou in Punggol has its licence suspended for two weeks after it failed to keep the premises clean and free of infestation, said the Singapore Food Agency.

The licence of the restaurant has been suspended from Nov 28 to Dec 11. It accumulated 14 demerit points within a year and was fined for failing to keep the premises clean and free of cockroach infestation.

Food stall Sinaran Cahaya Bedok Corner, located at Bedok Food Centre, was also suspended from Nov 28 till Dec 11. The Malay food stall accumulated 16 points within a year and was fined for preparing food outside its premises, selling a curry puff that contained a plaster, and failing to register its assistant.

250 assisted living flats to be launched in Bedok in December

Some 250 community care flats in Bedok will be launched in December’s Build-To-Order exercise.

The flats will be part of a bigger development in Chai Chee, which includes three-, four- and five-room flats. The wait for a flat will range from three years and three months to three years and seven months.

The assisted living public housing project will be the third of its kind to be launched. The first project in Bukit Batok is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, while the second in Queenstown will be ready in 2028.

Coffee chain Spinelli to close all outlets in Singapore

The Spinelli Coffee chain will close its remaining six outlets here by the end of 2023.

The two branches at the National University of Singapore’s campus will shut on Dec 15, while the outlets at Changi Business Park and One Raffles Quay are understood to be closing soon. The remaining two branches are at International Business Park and the Singtel Building in Pickering Street.

Spinelli incurred losses from 2018 to 2022, according to filings seen by The Business Times.

Nearly all town councils get green rating in latest management report

All 17 town councils, save one, received the top rating in the latest town council management report released on Nov 30.

Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) was the only one with a lower rating in the latest report, which assesses town councils’ corporate governance and internal controls.

CCKTC received an amber rating as it had two instances of non-compliance with the Town Councils Act, both of which were cases of administrative oversight that have since been rectified.