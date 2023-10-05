Shanti brings peace and happiness

How did Singapore’s 200m Asian Games gold winner get the name Shanti?

“My pregnancy with Shanti was very peaceful compared to my pregnancy with her three older siblings,” her mother Jeet Pereira, 63, told tabla! yesterday.

“I could work till full term without problems. I could carry heavy items and move things around.

“She gave me peace, so I gave her that name. She is a lovely kid, who never caused any trouble.”

Shanti is Sanskrit for peace.

Jeet and Clarence Pereira, 66, gave their four children Indian names – Shobana, 38; Anand, 36; Seema, 33; and Shanti, 27.

“It is important because in Singapore you need cultural identity,” said Clarence.

“My family name is Pereira and I was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, before coming over to Singapore when I was a few months old. But in school, I was called Eurasian.

“I kept telling them I am a Malayalee but they kept saying I was Portuguese. I had to show them my identity card to prove that that I am Indian.”

Jeet’s parents immigrated from Amritstar in Punjab in the 1950s. She was born in Singapore – like all her children.

Despite being a “quiet” kid, Shanti had plenty of energy, said her mother. “When Seema ran for her school, Shanti would always go to the stadium to watch the race but she would not remain still for long. She was always running, up the hill or nearby areas.”

Jeet added that she was a 200m sprinter in school but could not progress as she did not have a coach, and she did not want the same fate to befall Shanti. So Jeet and Clarence did everything they could to give Shanti their full support after she decided to join the Singapore Sports School.

Shanti’s sprinting prowess was discovered at age nine, by her CHIJ (Katong) Primary School coach.

“I had to travel a lot, so Jeet was providing the guidance,” said Clarence, an oil industry consultant.

“Every time Shanti did well, we encouraged her to do even better. She started to love athletics and it soon became her passion.

“I told her not to go to the Sports School because it would be difficult for her to become a star there with all the champions, but she insisted on going.”

Shanti’s parents gave her their full support, encouraging her to create a career in sport – atypical of Indian parents.

“That might have been the case in India, but we think differently as Singaporeans. It is important for parents to understand what their children believe in and what they want,” said Clarence.

“Shanti chose the Sports School and we gave her our blessings. We took her to training, provided healthy meals and watched her races.”

When Shanti went through a rough patch in 2017 and 2018, and her form dipped, her parents came to her rescue. She was under a lot of pressure as self-doubt crept in and many wrote her off.

“We supported Shanti psychologically,” said Clarence. “The period was difficult, but it did Shanti a lot of good as she emerged more determined and mentally strong. She developed this ‘never mind’ attitude, which stands her in good stead.”

Shanti’s parents said she is disciplined, organised and goodhearted.

“She loves to giggle. Even if something’s not funny, she would laugh aloud. She laughs heartily,” said Jeet.

“She is helpful, doesn’t like to cause trouble and abhors gossip. She has learnt to absorb pressure and find solutions from within.”

At home, Shanti is mostly busy packing and unpacking, as she often travels to races.

“She’s very disciplined with her meals. She is also particular about what she consumes before bed and what time she sleeps,” Jeet, a childcare educator, added.

“She’s up early and goes for training. She comes back and takes short naps. She also likes watching programmes on the tablet or television.

“She makes time for church and her (paternal) grandma. When the family needs her, she makes sure she’s there.”

Although she has now become an “international star”, Shanti is still Shanti.

“We always remind her to be humble and not to ignore anyone. We tell her to have her feet on the ground,” said Clarence, adding that it is he and his wife who have changed.

“We have to watch our moves as we are also being watched. It can be quite hard for us as we are simple people. We like to joke and laugh, but now we have to watch what we say – there are always photographers, reporters and other people watching us.”

Shanti, who arrived in Singapore yesterday, will leave on a well-deserved holiday tomorrow. Later in the year, she will start preparing for next year’s Olympics in Paris, where she has qualified for the 200m race.

“How far she will go in Paris, only she can tell,” said Clarence.

“We can only watch and guide her, along with her boyfriend (former national sprinter Tan Zong Yang), coach (Luis Cunha) and Singapore Athletics officials.

“She has all the support that she needs. We will be very happy if she makes it to the semi-final.”