The new promo of Koffee With Karan season 8 features an interesting episode involving veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her son Saif Ali Khan.

When host Karan Johar asks Sharmila to reveal more details about Saif’s college days in England, she says: “He didn’t go to university. He asked the air hostess out, and they went out somewhere”.

An embarrassed Saif intervenes to say that the story is “totally exaggerated”.