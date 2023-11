Actress Sharvari Wagh (far right) had a fangirl moment when she got to sit next to Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit at a fashion event, saying it felt like a dream.

“I grew up watching all her movies and tried to learn every hook step of her songs. The humility, grace and warmth she exudes is something to learn from.

“I asked her for a selfie after mustering a lot of courage. Though my hands were shaking, my heart was smiling.”