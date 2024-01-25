Showering themselves with blessings

Students from the Swaminarayan Gurukul school took part in a “Magh Snan”, or holy bath, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

It is a ritual held in Magh, the 11th month of the Hindu calendar, when bathing with cold water, along with penance and donation, is said to give a person multifold benefits.

The water was kept overnight in earthen pots.

On Jan 15, more than 7 million people took a dip in the Ganges at Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh, to mark the Makar Sankranti festival, which honours the Sun God and signifies the sun’s entry into the capricorn zodiac sign.

Taking a bath in the Ganges on that day is said to eliminate all sins and purify the soul.