Shrey is Singapore’s best supporting actor

When the list of Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs) national winners were being announced online, actor Shrey Bargava, who had tuned in with his mother, did not think he stood a chance against the big performers in the fray.

That was why he was in disbelief when his name was announced as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Singapore.

“I was in a state of shock,” said the 28-year-old.

“My mother cried. My dad rushed out from a work meeting, and we all hugged.

“It was my first national award for acting, and it hit me just how big these awards are. Undoubtedly, it was the highest honour I have received in my acting career.”

The Singaporean won the award for his role of Vijay Kapoor in Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage, the second season of the highly rated English drama series Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star, produced by Oak3 Films and Mediacorp.

Open to the Asia-Pacific region, AAA honours excellence across television, film, digital, streaming and emerging technologies. The national winners were announced on Sept 28.

“All my life, it has been a dream to make Singapore proud through my hard work and acting,” said Shrey. “I trained in Los Angeles with the hope that one day I could help shine some light on our local talents and industry.”

Artistes Shrey has worked with felt that he deserved the award because he was a hit as Vijay, providing much of the comic relief in the heartfelt drama.

“Shrey is one of the most diligent, sincere and intuitive artistes I have worked with,” said actor-singer-host Ebi Shankara. “His love for his craft shows in his practice. This recognition is truly deserving.”

Actress-director-producer Daisy Irani said: “In our shows together, I always play Shrey’s mother and he helps create such an amazing relationship that I don’t feel like I’m acting. Shrey is a committed and passionate actor. He makes us all proud. I’m just so happy that his talent has been recognised.”

Shrey, a BA merit scholar and graduate from the University of Southern California in acting and cinema and media studies, has played prominent roles in plays and TV serials in recent years.

He featured as the witty 1940s lawyer George Singam in This Land Is Mine (2021), the foolish but sincere businessman Rajan Verma in My Lockdown Wedding (2021) and the unhinged tech-genius-turned-terrorist Rajeev Khanna in Third Rail (2022).

“Acting, for me, is a constant journey of growth,” said the actor-host who was born in Lucknow, India, and moved to Singapore with his parents when he was a baby.

“With every project, I find myself evolving and expanding my range.”

Since he speaks English and Hindi, Shrey has starred in English-language productions and shows, including hosting the 2015 Singapore SEA Games and the 2015 National Day Celebration Concert at the Floating Platform. He has also performed in a range of theatre genres – including drama, comedy, romance, thriller and horror.

“I have been on stage since I was a child. Taking words from a page and breathing life into them with my heart, mind and soul, is a profound experience,” he said.

“Over the years, roles for ethnic minorities have grown to become more substantial and better written. I have worked hard to better myself as an actor and let my work speak for itself.”

At the Dec 7 AAA Grand Awards and Gala Final, which will be held at Chijmes, Shrey will be going up against actors such as Hong Kong’s Lam Tsz-sin (The Invisibles), India’s Prosenjit Chatterjee (Jubilee), Indonesia’s Teuku Rifnu Wikana (96 Jam), South Korea’s Jo Woo-jin (Narco-Saints), Malaysia’s Syafie Naswip (Nenek Bongkok Tiga), Philippines’ Mon Confiado (A Silent Night), Taiwan’s Wu Kun-da (On Our Way) and Thailand’s Sadanont Durongkavarojana (Get Rich).

Oak 3 Films’ executive producer Lim Suat Yen believes Shrey can go all the way. “Shrey is a natural-born talent. He can connect to audiences with his convincing emotions.”

Actor-host Noah Yap said: “Shrey is one of the most talented and versatile actors I have known, who always gives his 100 per cent in any role he plays. He never fails to impress. A truly gifted actor.”