SICCI reveals new logo at centenary event

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), entering its 100th year, unveiled the theme and logo for its year-long celebrations on March 27.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Trade and Industry Alvin Tan and SICCI’s chairman and nominated Member of Parliament Neil Parekh attended the launch event at One Farrer Hotel.

Under the theme “Pioneering Progress in the Next Century: Empowering Digital Frontiers, Championing Sustainability for the Singapore Indian Business Community,” the Chamber aims to pave the way for the digitalisation and internationalisation of Singapore Indian businesses.

The centennial logo embodies SICCI’s legacy and its endless support, growth and excellence.

Mr Parekh highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to aid global connectivity for small businesses, adding that the chamber will provide support to all SMEs to optimise their utilisation of resources for internationalising their businesses.

SICCI board director Jayanthi Manian said: “Throughout the year, workshops and seminars focused on sustainability, digitisation and internationalisation, ensuring the long-term stability of small enterprises will be conducted.”