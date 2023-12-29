SIFAS open house

The Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS), with its 75-year legacy in promoting Indian arts, provides an environment where tradition meets innovation.

Its open house event, on Jan 13 and 14, at its 2A Starlight Road premises, offers an opportunity to explore the diverse world of Indian arts, including Carnatic and Hindustani music, kathak, bharatanatyam, kuchipudi and visual arts.

The highlights include interactive sessions with tutors, live performances and exclusive promotions for admissions.

For further details, scan the QR code or e-mail

admin@sifas.org.