Singapore man speaks Tamil - and six other languages

When secondary school student Hamid Maricar (left) saw French text for the first time, he was so intrigued that he decided to learn the language.

And it also got him learning other languages.

The 26-year-old now speaks English, Tamil, Malay, Hindi, French, Spanish and Arabic.

The easy access to self-learning software such as Duolingo and Teach Yourself facilitated his learning journey.

"Culture and language are intertwined," said Mr Hamid, who is pursuing a postgraduate diploma in education at the National Institute of Education.

The Tamil native speaker said that languages are the window to other cultures.

Mr Hamid converses with hawkers in Malay and his North Indian friends in Hindi.

He hopes to interact and converse with locals in their local languages when he travels to France, Spain and Arab nations.

Mr Hamid believes this can lead to a deeper understanding among people, fuelling his drive to use languages to form new friendships and connections.

Although there are not many opportunities for him to practise French, Spanish and Arabic in Singapore, he uses apps such as Quizlet and Anki to hone his grammar and vocabulary.

He also uses iTalki, a platform that allows its users to interact with speakers of the languages for a small fee.

These tools can help Mr Hamid learn the basics of a language but they cannot teach nuances such as reacting appropriately in a particular cultural context.

Mr Hamid said that such nuances are best learnt directly from a person who is well-versed in the language.

He also observed that every language has its own speciality.

To him, the speciality of Tamil is its disguised humour, which he has not felt in other languages.

The next language he hopes to learn is Mandarin, which he said would make him a proud Singaporean who knows all four main languages.

