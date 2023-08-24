Singapore news in brief

Skate, surf, ski and snowboard in Orchard Road from Oct 28

The first-of-its-kind in Asia, the action sports venue is located next to Somerset Skate Park.

It boasts the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating, as well as facilities for both beginners and seasoned riders to learn and train for surfing and winter sports without having to leave the country.

Special polling stations to be set up at 31 nursing homes for presidential election

For the first time, special polling stations will be set up at 31 nursing homes for this year’s presidential election in a pilot initiative to facilitate voting by seniors.

This will benefit 4,087 voters, the Elections Department said on Wednesday.

This comes after new election laws were passed in March to make voting easier for the elderly in nursing homes, as they may have difficulty travelling to polling stations.

COEs for bigger cars reach new highs

Despite a slightly larger supply, certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher at the latest tender on Wednesday, with two premiums setting new records.

The price of the category B COE – for bigger and more powerful cars – finished at $129,890, 2.4 per cent higher than the previous high of $126,889 two weeks ago.

The premium for the Open category COE – which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger, more powerful cars – hit an all-time high of $131,000, or 3.8 per cent higher than its previous price of $126,201.

Support scheme for retrenched workers will be tied to training and career counselling

Much of the upcoming temporary financial support for retrenched workers will be tied to training and career counselling and guidance, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on

Wednesday.

He said more details of this new scheme will be revealed after the Forward Singapore public consultation wraps up in 2023.

The Government was prompted to move on introduce this “re-employment support” for retrenched workers due to factors ranging from the Covid-19 crisis to geopolitical tensions to the transition to new leaders, he added.

Maid jailed after stealing more than $160,000 from 94-year-old man

A maid who had helped to take care of a 94-year-old man stole more than $160,000 from him.

Siti Nuryanti, 41, was sentenced to two years and four months’ jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to a theft charge involving $48,400.

Two other charges relating to the remaining amount were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Around 300 HDB carparks have EV chargers now

Electric vehicle (EV) charging points have been installed in around 300 Housing Board carparks under a large-scale tender that was awarded in November. This means 15 per cent of all HDB carparks have these chargers now.

The large-scale tender, which was awarded to five companies to install and operate, aims to have at least 12,000 charging points in nearly 2,000 carparks by the end of 2025.

By 2030, Singapore wants to have more than 60,000 EV charging points, with 40,000 in public carparks and 20,000 on private premises.