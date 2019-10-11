Singapore snippets

High-sugar drinks ads to be banned

The war on diabetes continues with a total ban on advertisements of packaged drinks with very high sugar content - making Singapore the first country in the world to do so. Such drinks as well as medium-to-high sugar content drinks must also carry a label on the front of the pack to signal that it is unhealthy.

Drinks affected include those in bottles, cans and packs. It covers two or three-in-one instant drinks, soft drinks, juices and cultured milk and yogurt drinks.

When this comes into play and what exactly will be affected will be announced next year.

Singapore economy ranked world's most competitive

Singapore has emerged as the world's most competitive economy, according to an updated global league table.

It scored 84.8 out of a possible 100, beating the United States to the top spot in the ranking of 141 economies. The US scored 83.7, falling from last year's top spot and score of 85.6. Singapore scored 83.5 last year. Singapore ranked first for infrastructure, citizens' healthy life expectancy years and labour markets - three of the index's 12 assessment pillars.

Bus, train fares to rise but more to enjoy concessions Bus and train fares will rise by 7 per cent from Dec 28, although the hike will be cushioned for more than one in two Singaporeans who are eligible for concessionary fares.

For the first time, this group will include polytechnic students, who will enjoy student concessions.

The rise is the maximum allowed in this year's formula, and the biggest percentage jump since 1998 - driven largely by a spike in fuel and energy costs. Adult card fares will rise by nine cents per trip.

Senior citizens, low-wage workers, persons with disabilities and school students will see the smallest rise of four cents, the Public Transport Council said.

Teen to train at prestigious Indian cricket academy

Singapore cricketer Jeevan Santhanam is only 14 but he has big ambitions in the sport.

According to his father S. Santhanam, the Raffles Institution student is keen to pursue a professional career. That dream was boosted after he was selected as one of the Republic's two representatives, along with women's national team captain Shafina Mahesh, 20, for a month-long training stint at India's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Jeevan, who plays in the local cricket league and represents the Singapore Recreation Club, left for India on Wednesday.

Harder now for those under 16 to buy PMDs

With immediate effect, people under the age of 16 will no longer be able to buy e-scooters or other personal mobility devices (PMDs) at major retailers - unless accompanied by an adult.

Owners of PMDs not registered with the Land Transport Authority will not be able to get them serviced at the shops either.

Currently, only those aged 16 and above can register e-scooters with the authority. In a joint statement on Wednesday, 27 major PMD retailers also pledged not to make any modification or enhancement that would affect the devices' electrical systems.