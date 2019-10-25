Singapore snippets

Unemployment rises to highest level in a decade in Q3 2019

Overall unemployment in Singapore crept up in the third quarter of this year to the highest level since 2009, as more workers were retrenched. At the same time, employment growth shot up to the highest level since 2014.

This was the mixed picture painted by the latest preliminary figures on jobs released by the Ministry of Manpower yesterday. The overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate crept up to 2.3 per cent in September, up from 2.2 per cent in June.

1.4 million Singaporeans to receive Bicentennial Bonus benefits

A total of 1.4 million Singaporeans will receive up to three of the Bicentennial Bonus benefits this November. These are the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) - Cash (Bicentennial Payment), Central Provident Fund (CPF) Top-up, and Workfare Bicentennial Bonus, said the Finance Ministry in a statement yesterday.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive their Workfare Bicentennial Bonus this month, and the CPF Top-Up and GSTV in November.

Bishan may get 1,500 new BTO flats by 2025

More than 1,500 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats could be available by 2025 in Bishan. The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said the proposed development will consist of six residential blocks from 22 to 39 storeys high.

They will have roof gardens and offer a total of 1,504 two, three and four-room units. The 44,424 sq m site in Bishan Street 14 is next to the Kallang River, and between the Kuo Chuan Presbyterian primary and secondary schools and the Ministry of Education Language Centre's Bishan campus.

Three maids charged with funding terrorism

Three Indonesian domestic helpers detained under the Internal Security Act last month were charged in court on Wednesday with financing terrorism. Retno Hernayani, 36, Anindia Afiyantari, 33, and Turmini, 31, were found to have collected or provided money to individuals in Indonesia between September last year and July this year.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the three maids had reasonable grounds to believe the funds would be used to facilitate terrorist acts overseas. The trio, working here for between six and 13 years, were issued with detention orders for supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Indonesia-based ISIS-affiliated group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah.