Singapore snippets

Man brought back from Malaysia over alleged murder of woman

A 50-year-old man who allegedly murdered a woman and fled to Malaysia was caught and brought back to Singapore.

On Sunday, the police found the woman inside a shop in Beach Road, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Rachael Ang Qi Ying, 27, had disappeared on Nov 9, prompting desperate pleas from friends and family for information on her whereabouts.

Families of 3 men in Tanjong Pagar car crash seek $1.7 million from estate of driver

The families of three men killed in a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar in 2021, are seeking to claim about $1.7 million from the estate of the last person behind the wheel.

Statements of claim by relatives of Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, Mr Teo Qi Xiang and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh have been filed in the High Court.

On Feb 13, 2021, the three men and a fourth passenger, Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, were in a white BMW M4 driven by Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, which crashed into a shophouse before bursting into flames, killing all five men.

Authorities to crack down on illegal and problem gambling during World Cup

As football fans gear up for the World Cup in Qatar, the authorities are stepping up their efforts to curb illegal and problem gambling for the duration of the tournament, which runs from Nov 20 to Dec 18.

In a joint media statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development stressed that individuals should exercise personal responsibility when gambling.

They also emphasised that the police would clamp down on those who gamble illegally.

Scoot pilot delays landing after passengers refuse to fasten seat belts

A group of unruly passengers on a Scoot flight who refused to fasten their seat belts during the plane's descent delayed its landing in Singapore on Monday.

Flight TR285 from Bali was approaching Changi Airport, but the pilot chose to discontinue the landing because of the passengers.

A spokesman for Scoot said the flight was able to land safely on the second approach, and that the unruly passengers involved were escorted off the plane by the airport authorities for investigation.

4 men who conspired to drug and rape wives jailed

Four of the seven men involved in an unprecedented case where husbands with wife-sharing fantasies conspired with other men to have their own partners sedated and raped, were sentenced to between 13½ years and 22 years in prison on Wednesday.

They were also ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane each, except for one man who was above the age of 50 and cannot be caned.

"This is one of the most astonishing and atrocious cases of sexual assault to come before the court," said Justice Pang Khang Chau before sentencing the four men.

HDB to launch 9,500 BTO flats on Nov 23

Three out of 10 Build-To-Order projects to be launched in the November sales exercise will come under the prime location public housing model.

Two - Ulu Pandan Banks and Ghim Moh Natura - are in the mature estate of Queenstown while the third is Kallang Horizon in Kallang Whampoa, also a mature estate.

The sales exercise will begin on Nov 23, with the Housing Board launching over 9,500 units, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Thursday.