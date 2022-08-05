1 in 5 enlisted NSFs is new citizen or PR

About one in five full-time national servicemen (NSFs) enlisted yearly is a new citizen or permanent resident (PR), said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday.

This is up from about one in 20 in the early 2000s, with PRs and new citizens forming an increasing proportion of enlistees over the years.

"Without that extra inject of new citizens and PRs, our smaller birth cohorts would have impacted Singapore Armed Forces' manpower needs more acutely," said Dr Ng. Of this group of enlistees, slightly more than half are new citizens, Dr Ng told Parliament in response to statements about national service (NS) exemptions for new citizens made by Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai.

Dr Ng said: "I have decided that it is important to correct the misleading statements put out by Mr Leong because they strike at the foundations of equity and universality that underpin NS in Singapore."

The Straits Times