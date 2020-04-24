1,037 new coronavirus cases, bringing Singapore's total to 11,178

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,037 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Thursday as the daily tally continues to rise.

Migrant workers living in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of the increase, with Singaporeans and permanent residents making up just 21 of the new cases.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Singapore to 11,178.

An 84-year-old Singaporean woman has become the 12th person to die from complications due to the coronavirus. The woman died on Tuesday night. She was confirmed to have the virus on April 2.

The Straits Times