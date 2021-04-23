11 more Covid-19 cases detected at Westlite Woodlands dormitory

Another 11 workers staying at Westlite Woodlands dormitory have tested positive for Covid-19, including 10 who have recovered from the virus, said the Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday.

This comes after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi worker staying at the purpose-built dorm tested positive for the virus on Monday, despite receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It is understood that plans are now being made to move hundreds of workers to a quarantine facility.

MOM said in a statement that its Assurance, Care, and Engagement (ACE) Group, as well as the Ministry of Health (MOH), took swift public health actions after the case was detected as part of rostered routine testing for migrant workers.

The worker's close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace were isolated and placed under quarantine.

The worker's roommate, who was among those taken to a dedicated quarantine facility, was later found to be infected with the coronavirus.

As a precaution, Covid-19 tests were conducted on all residents at Westlite Woodlands, MOM said.

To date, 10 recovered workers have tested positive.

These cases were immediately isolated and taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and are being investigated for possible re-infection.

MOM said more information will be shared in due course.

The Straits Times