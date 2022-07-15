1.5 million Singaporeans to receive up to $700 in GST vouchers

About 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to $700 in cash next month, as part of a $1.5 billion package to help them cope with higher inflation, said the Ministry of Finance.

The payment was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month, with the Government's Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme being expanded to include an additional GSTV-Cash Special Payment. Eligible Singaporeans will receive two payments - through the GSTV-Cash and GSTV-Cash Special Payment.

Singapore expects 4 to 6 million visitors in 2022

As global travel picks up, about four to six million visitors will be expected in Singapore this year, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Thursday.

In the first half of 2022, there were 1.5 million visitor arrivals - nearly 12 times more compared to the same period last year. The top five visitor markets were Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines, accounting for over half the total visitor arrivals from January to June.

Police warn against fake online articles featuring Senior Minister Tharman

The police warned the public on Wednesday to beware of fake online articles that feature Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam purportedly endorsing cryptocurrency auto-trading programs.

The articles tout algorithmic cryptocurrency auto-trading programs as highly lucrative and almost risk-free. These are usually paid ads and direct users to websites that offer investments through cryptocurrency trading or other financial products.

The public is advised to check and clarify any information against sources such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website before making any investment decisions.

Terror threat remains high, with global extremist groups a concern: ISD

Terrorism threat to Singapore remains high as the country continues to feature on extremist propaganda, and the resumption of international travel after Covid-19 raises concerns about how terror plots put on ice may go on.

Giving its annual terrorism threat assessment on Wednesday, the Internal Security Department said the main concerns for Singapore are people self-radicalised online, as well as Islamist terrorist groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Indonesia starts sending frozen chicken

Indonesia on Wednesday started delivering frozen chicken to Singapore, a move that will allow the Republic to diversify its chicken sources after its major supplier Malaysia banned exports early last month.

As much as 50,000kg of frozen chicken - worth 2 billion rupiah ($187,749) - from integrated poultry company Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPI) was loaded onto a vessel at the Tanjung Priok port in North Jakarta on Wednesday evening. The chicken is expected to arrive in Singapore on Saturday.

Second local monkeypox case reported

The Republic detected its second local case of monkeypox on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said, bringing the total number of cases reported here to five.

In an update on its website on Wednesday night, MOH said the patient is a 48-year-old British man residing in Singapore, who tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. He is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and his condition is stable.