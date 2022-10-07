1,500 awards to celebrate excellence

GIIS SMART Campus held its annual Global School Awards on Oct 1 to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding performance of students in various fields.

More than 1,500 awards were given to students from Grades 10 to 12 for their holistic excellence in the last academic year.

This year's celebration was extra special as the school marked the 20th Anniversary of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF).

The GSF management, including its chairman and co-founder Atul Temurnikar and GIIS SMART Campus principal Melissa Maria, were present. Guest-of-honour Yeo Wan Ling, MP for Punggol Shore Division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, commended the students for their achievements.