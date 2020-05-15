20,000 recovered migrant workers ready to be discharged

By the end of the month, about 20,000 workers will be discharged from care facilities and more are expected to be ready to resume work next month, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

To ensure they are free of Covid-19 before they return to their dormitories and resume work, a testing strategy that includes the use of serology tests will be used, said Mr Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic.

This type of test will be done in dormitories with high infection rates. Positive results from serology tests will indicate that the workers have a history of Covid-19 infection and have probably recovered, said Mr Wong.

Workers who have tested negative in the serology tests and those in other dormitories will undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect the presence of infection.

About 3,000 tests are now being done on a daily basis in the dormitories, but the number will go up in the coming weeks, said Mr Wong.

While the situation is improving, the daily number of new cases remains high as active testing efforts are still under way, including testing those who are asymptomatic and well, he said.

